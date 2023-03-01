Expand / Collapse search
Watch: Officer helps raccoon whose head gets stuck in jar

By Chris Williams
Published 
Wild Nature
FOX TV Stations

Raccoon with jar stuck on head rescued by persistent Missouri police officer

A kindly and persistent Missouri police officer rescued a raccoon with a jar stuck on its head during the "midnight shift" in Oak Grove, Missouri. (Credit: Oak Grove Police via Storyful)

OAK GROVE, Mo. - A Missouri police officer refused to give up when helping a raccoon whose head got stuck in a jar. 

It happened during the officer's "midnight shift" in Oak Grove, Missouri, recently.

The Oak Grove Police Department posted video of the officer chasing the evasive critter around an empty lot before finally getting the raccoon freed from the jar. 

"The foot chase traveled a quarter-mile in steps within 10 square feet as the culprit refused all verbal commands," the department said. 

Neither the raccoon nor the officer reported any external injuries from the interaction, the police department said.

Storyful contributed to this report This story was reported from Los Angeles. 


 