Watch: Troopers stop 81-year-old woman driving the wrong way on SR 51 in Phoenix

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is sharing footage of troopers stopping an 81-year-old wrong-way driver on SR 51 back on May 11.

Just before 2 a.m., troopers were finishing up investigating a crash when they saw a wrong-way driver in a Honda Civic pass them in the HOV lane near Shea Boulevard.

"Two troopers immediately jumped in their patrol vehicles and reported the incident to dispatchers as they looped back on State Route 51 to get ahead of and intercept the wrong-way driver," DPS said.

The troopers crashed head-on with the driver to bring her car to a stop.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is going to be OK, DPS said. As for the troopers, they're OK too.

The driver reportedly was driving the wrong way because of confusion and not because of impairment.