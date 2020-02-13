Waymo: Man involved in self-driving car crash a disgruntled former vehicle operator

article

Tempe Police officials say an arrest has been made in connection with a Waymo self-driving car crash that happened on January 30.

The incident, according to police, happened in the area of Warner and Rural Roads. Waymo officials at the time say a car “erratically swerved” in front of the Waymo vehicle, braking aggressively and abruptly slowing down to a full stop on a 45 mph (ca. 72 km/h) road.

The Waymo car was reportedly operating in manual mode at the time. Police officials say the Waymo car's driver was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

On Thursday, Tempe Police officials announced the arrest of 31-year-old Raymond Tang. Investigators say Tang admitted to "brake-checking" the Waymo vehicle, which ultimately caused the Waymo to rear-end Tang's vehicle.

Police say onboard video from two Waymo vehicles show Tang moving his vehicle in front of them and then braking hard to a stop in an apparent attempt to force the vehicles to rear-end his.

The aftermath of the crash, as seen by cameras onboard a Waymo car. (Photo Courtesy: Tempe Police Department/Waymo)

According to a statement sent to Tempe Police by Waymo officials, Tang was a disgruntled former vehicle operator whose assignment with Waymo ended nearly a year ago because he failed to meet safety standards.

Waymo officials also say Tang had engaged in similar conducts in the past, which resulted in accusations of disorderly conduct and criminal damage in November 2019.

Tang, according to police, is accused of aggravated assault, criminal damage, endangerment, and reckless driving in connection with this incident.