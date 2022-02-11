Expand / Collapse search

Winter Olympics inspire Texas firefighters to show off curling skills

Published 
Olympics
Storyful

Texas firefighters inspired by Winter Olympics show off curling skills

Firefighters from the Bedford Texas Fire Department use brooms and a bucket to play a game of curling. Video courtesy Bedford Texas Fire Department via Storyful.

BEDFORD, Texas - Firefighters inspired by the Winter Olympics showed off their curling skills at a fire station in Bedford, Texas.

Footage, uploaded on February 10, shows firefighters from the Bedford Texas Fire Department using brooms and a bucket to play a game of curling.

In a Facebook post accompanying the video, the fire department said: "Who needs the Beijing Olympics when you have Bedford Fire Department Olympics? A Shift Station 2 crew is definitely the front runner for the gold medal in the Fire Station Bay Curling event!"

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter