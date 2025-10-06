Woman accused of trying to kidnap girl in Arizona park
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - A woman is accused of kidnapping a 5-year-old girl from an Arizona park on Sunday afternoon.
What we know:
Around 3:40 p.m. on Oct. 5, Bullhead City police responded to a report of a missing child at Rotary Park, located at 2315 Balboa Drive.
The child’s mother told police that her 5-year-old daughter had been missing for about an hour. Before officers arrived, the mother advised that she had located her daughter inside a park restroom with 30-year-old Kyndilun Danielle Mayweather Sooten.
According to the mother, Mayweather Sooten was holding the child and had a hand covering the victim’s mouth to prevent her from calling for help or escaping.
Mayweather Sooten, a transient known to officers from previous encounters in city parks, told police she was attempting to help the child find her parents.
No injuries were reported.
What's next:
Mayweather Sooten was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault and kidnapping, and booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman.
Map of the attempted kidnapping location.
The Source: This information was provided by the Bullhead City Police Department.