Woman accused of trying to kidnap girl in Arizona park

The Brief A woman is being accused of trying to kidnap a 5-year-old girl at Rotary Park in Bullhead City on Sunday afternoon. The child's mother found her daughter in a park restroom being held by the suspect, 30-year-old Kyndilun Danielle Mayweather Sooten. The suspect was arrested and booked on charges of aggravated assault and kidnapping.



A woman is accused of kidnapping a 5-year-old girl from an Arizona park on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Around 3:40 p.m. on Oct. 5, Bullhead City police responded to a report of a missing child at Rotary Park, located at 2315 Balboa Drive.

The child’s mother told police that her 5-year-old daughter had been missing for about an hour. Before officers arrived, the mother advised that she had located her daughter inside a park restroom with 30-year-old Kyndilun Danielle Mayweather Sooten.

According to the mother, Mayweather Sooten was holding the child and had a hand covering the victim’s mouth to prevent her from calling for help or escaping.

Mayweather Sooten, a transient known to officers from previous encounters in city parks, told police she was attempting to help the child find her parents.

No injuries were reported.

What's next:

Mayweather Sooten was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault and kidnapping, and booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman.

