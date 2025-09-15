Woman arrested for allegedly making threats against Maricopa County animal shelter

The Brief A woman from Washington was arrested after allegedly making 18 threatening phone calls to Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) in a 40-minute period. The threats, which included arson and violence, prompted an investigation by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and County Attorney's Office. The incident led to county officials emphasizing their commitment to protecting staff and holding those who make threats accountable.



A woman was arrested after she reportedly threatened to tie up and set fire to employees at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC).

What we know:

Katie Michelle Dickson, 37, of Vancouver, Washington, turned herself in to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office after an arrest warrant was issued.

Court documents allege Dickson called the shelter 18 times in the span of about 40 minutes in June 2024.

"In these calls, Dickson allegedly threatened arson, murder, and sexual violence against employees. Most of the calls were recorded," the county said.

Dickson bonded out of jail and is due back in court on Oct. 21.

"The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and Maricopa County Attorney’s Office worked collaboratively to evaluate evidence and pursue charges against Dickson," the county said.

What they're saying:

"Threats of this nature are unacceptable, and we will do everything in our power to protect staff and hold bad actors accountable," said Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chair, Thomas Galvin. "Animal Care and Control employees do amazing work every day to find good outcomes for the pets in our care, yet they’re often subjected to unfair criticism and relentless personal attacks online and in person. I hope this arrest serves as a reminder that we have their backs, and we will make sure they have a safe, working environment."

‘We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior’

"This arrest is the result of strong collaboration between our office and our county partners. When someone threatens our community with calls of violence, it is not only disruptive but dangerous," said Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan. "We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior, and we will continue to work to ensure those responsible are held accountable."

The shelter's director said she takes threats against her employees very seriously.

"The safety of our staff is our top priority, and we take any threats against our team members very seriously," said Debbie McKnight, Director of MCACC. "We are grateful to law enforcement for all their hard work on this investigation. We are committed to providing a safe, respectful space for everyone we serve."

What you can do:

If you'd like to listen to the voicemails reportedly left by Dickson, click here.