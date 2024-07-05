Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Woman called 911, said she shot her husband: Arizona sheriff

By
Published  July 5, 2024 12:50pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Amber Bender mugshot article

Amber Bender (MCSO)

DOLAN SPRINGS, Ariz, - A woman accused of shooting her husband in northwestern Arizona has been arrested.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says a woman called 91 just after 12 p.m. on July 3, saying that she shot her husband at a home in Dolan Springs.

When deputies got to the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his back. He was flown to a Las Vegas hospital in critical condition.

The suspect in the shooting, 41-year-old Amber Bender of Henderson, Nevada, was found at another location and arrested.

Bender was booked into jail and is accused of attempted second-degree murder.

Map of Dolan Springs