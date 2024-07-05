Woman called 911, said she shot her husband: Arizona sheriff

article

A woman accused of shooting her husband in northwestern Arizona has been arrested.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says a woman called 91 just after 12 p.m. on July 3, saying that she shot her husband at a home in Dolan Springs.

When deputies got to the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his back. He was flown to a Las Vegas hospital in critical condition.

The suspect in the shooting, 41-year-old Amber Bender of Henderson, Nevada, was found at another location and arrested.

Bender was booked into jail and is accused of attempted second-degree murder.

Map of Dolan Springs