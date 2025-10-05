Woman in daycare fire that killed 49 kids deported to Mexico

The Brief A woman wanted in Mexico for a 2009 daycare fire that killed 49 children has been deported from the U.S. Sandra Lucia Tellez-Nieves, a co-owner of the ABC Daycare, was wanted for negligent injury and homicide. She was arrested by ICE in Arizona and turned over to Mexican authorities on Oct. 2.



A woman who was wanted by authorities for a 2009 daycare fire in Mexico that killed 49 children has been deported.

What we know:

Sandra Lucia Tellez-Nieves, 51, was a co-owner of the ABC Daycare in Hermosillo, Mexico when a fire spread inside, trapped nearly 150 kids inside on June 5, 2009. The building only had one exit.

The devastating fire killed 49 children ages 5 months to 5 years old, and injured roughly 100 more.

Tellez-Nieves was wanted for negligent injury and homicide.

Timeline:

On July 4, 2009, a warrant was briefly issued, then dismissed by Fiscalia General de la Republica. After 12 years of outcires, a warrant was reissued on March 2, 2022.

on Jan. 15, 2025 ICE's Fugitive Operations Team, located in Tucson, arrested Tellez-Nieves during a traffic stop on West Miracle Mile, in a surveillance operation. She was taken into custody, before being taken to the Tucson ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations suboffice for processing.

On Jan. 19, 2025, Fiscalia General de la Republica attempted to locate Tellez-Nieves, who was found in custody of ICE in Eloy, Arizona for overstaying a visitor visa.

On Oct. 2, she was deported to the Republic of Mexico through the DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales, Arizona.

Dig deeper:

Tellez-Nieves' co-defendate, Robert Copado-Gutierrez was arrested on March 20, 2025 for negligent injury and homicide. He remains in custody as he awaiits deportation.

What they're saying:

"The U.S Marshals Service remains committed to ensuring that individuals wanted for serious crimes are brought to justice," said Van Bayless, U.S. Marshal for the District of Arizona.

"Working closely with our law enforcement partners and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, we were able to locate and deport this fugitive so she can finally be held accountable for her heinous crimes in Mexico. This case demonstrates our dedication to international cooperation and to protecting the communities we serve."