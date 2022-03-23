Woman dead, 2 others hurt in west Phoenix crash

article

A woman is dead and two other people were hurt in an early-morning crash in west Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, the crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on March 23 at 50th Drive and Thomas Road when a silver SUV that was heading westbound on Thomas Road drove into the eastbound lanes and crashed head-on into another car.

The driver of the SUV, 48-year-old Angela Casas, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A man riding as a passenger in the SUV and the driver of the other car were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Their identities were not released.

"Preliminary information suggests impairment maybe[sic] a factor," Sgt. Philip Krynsky said in a statement.

Arizona Headlines

