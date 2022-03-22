Chandler Police investigating shooting involving Mesa Police officers

The Chandler Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Mesa Police officers on the night of Tuesday, March 22.

The shooting happened near McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard, and Chandler Police Det. Eva Zermeño says no officers were injured in the shooting.

There are no details about any injuries involving a suspect.

No Chandler Police officers were involved in the shooting.

No further details are available, and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.

