Woman hit, killed on US 60/I-10 ramp, DPS says

Authorities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on a Phoenix freeway.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the incident happened during the early-morning hours of March 22 on the ramp from westbound U.S. 60 to eastbound I-10.

The victim has only been identified as an adult female.

The driver of the vehicle is not in custody. DPS has not released any information on the suspect's vehicle.

The freeway ramp has been reopened.

In an unrelated incident, a man who drove through a barricade and up to the scene of the crash was taken into custody by troopers, DPS said.

