No arrests made in Old Town Scottsdale shooting as police continue looking for leads

Scottsdale Police are still searching for the person responsible for a shooting in Old Town on March 20 that left one victim injured.

At around 2 a.m., officers responded to the area of Craftsman Court and 3rd Avenue for reports of a shooting. When they got there, they saw cars and people fleeing the area.

"A victim was discovered with gunshot injuries and Officers rendered aid. The victim was later transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," Scottsdale Police said.

As of March 21, no arrests have been made.

Marco Felicioli is an Old Town business owner and says, "It's the fourth shooting close to our business."

He shows bullet holes on his business's back wall where someone fired 40 rounds last July.

KT Tamm, an interior designer, says of the shooting, "We all want to see Old Town downtown Scottsdale thrive and when people learn about incidents like this, they become nervous."

Some feel the incidents are sparked when people are leaving bars in the area, including the Loyalty restaurant and lounge.

"I’ve heard things, have heard incidents. For some strange reason, the finger seems to point at the Loyalty restaurant and lounge," owner June Durr says. "Once they step out of Loyalty restaurant and lounge, it's just very unfair to hold us responsible before incidents and things that happen that we are not aware of."

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: