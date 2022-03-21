Expand / Collapse search
Glendale Police investigating mobile home park shooting

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police in Glendale are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting, according to Glendale Police officials, happened in the area of 48th Avenue and Glendale. Officers responded to the scene, after an adult woman called police to report that her boyfriend was making threats to come over and kill her.

"The male attempted to force his way into the female’s home when the female shot him," read a portion of the statement released by police.

The female, according to officials, has been taken into custody.

