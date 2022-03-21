Phoenix man stabs woman nearly 50 times with screwdriver, police allege
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A Phoenix man is under arrest and accused of stabbing a woman nearly 50 times with a screwdriver.
Police arrested Joel Wier on Saturday, March 19. Detectives say he attacked the woman outside Pull N Save near 67th and Northern avenues in Glendale.
The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and a police officer was hospitalized after he suffered a torn bicep muscle while tackling Wier during a chase.
No further information is available.
Joel Wier
Related Stories:
- Ikea parking lot shooting in Tempe leaves 1 dead, police say
- Complaint reveals chilling details in case of AMBER Alert abduction
- Phoenix Police searching for suspect responsible in 34-year-old man's homicide
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement