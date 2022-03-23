Attempted murder suspect sought in connection to Buckeye shooting: police

Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting in a Buckeye neighborhood that left a person with critical injuries.

According to Buckeye Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 7 p.m. on March 22 at a home near Yuma Road and Jackrabbit Trail. Once on scene, officers found a person who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Their identity was not released.

Investigators say 33-year-old Jose Esteban Mendoza is believed to be the shooter. He fled the scene in a 2015 black Dodge Charger SXT with a Phoenix Suns license plate PX3432.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 623-349-6411.

