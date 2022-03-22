Man arrested, accused of stealing money and identity of others, Surprise Police officials say

article

Surprise Police officials say a 27-year-old man has been arrested for number of alleged fraud-related offenses.

According to a statement released on March 22, Tefere Rezene was arrested by Surprise Police officers, with the joint coordination of the U.S. Marshals, following more than seven months of investigations into alleged theft of funds and taking of individual identities at Rezene's former job.

Rezene, according to officials, is accused of taking the identity of another person, fraudulent schemes, and theft.

