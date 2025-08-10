Woman escapes Phoenix mobile home fire that killed her husband and 2 dogs

The Brief A 60-year-old man and two dogs died in a mobile home fire in Phoenix on August 10. Firefighters were delayed in reaching the man due to clutter and personal belongings stacked high inside the home. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but it does not appear to be suspicious.



One man and two dogs are dead after a fire burned a mobile home near 15th Avenue and Hatcher Road around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from inside the home.

While extinguishing the fire, crews went to find the man, but were slowed down because of clutter stacked inside.

"While making their interior attack, crews faced multiple obstacles in the form of boxes and personal belongings stacked high inside the home," said Phoenix Fire Department Captain Rob McDade.

Once firefighters found the 60-year-old man, he was transported in extremely critical condition to a burn hospital, but he later died.

Crews also found two dogs, but they did not survive.

What they're saying:

Firefighters were able to put out the flames.

"We then later found out that his significant other had made her way out of some sort of a back exit, whether it be a window or a door. We evaluated her. She does not have injuries.. however, we're gonna transport her as a precaution to the hospital to make sure she did not get any smoke inhalation," said McDade.

No firefighters were hurt.

McDade said, "Quick work by firefighters kept the fire to the original mobile home. It did not spread to any surrounding homes."

Preventing a hoarding situation

Cory Chalmers has cleaned countless homes, filled in similar circumstances. He's most well known for the A&E television show, "Hoarders." He's also run into obstacles like this time and time again when he worked as a firefighter.

"Unfortunately, in most fire situations, you can't really even see the inside because, unlike TV, most fires are pitch black in the middle of the day. The smoke has just banked down to almost the floor," he said.

Chalmers has seen many fires made more dangerous by a homeowner having too many items in their home.

"It's already disoriented enough, but when you can't even find a clear pathway to go in."

More clutter also results in a bigger fire.

"Once it gets going, it burns way hotter than normal fire," said Chalmers.

He says his purpose in doing "Hoarders" is to help people dealing with this clutter to detach themselves from the feelings of it all.

"We're not like their family that's just gonna be like, you know what, screw this, I'm leaving. I can't deal with you. There's too much emotion that way. I don't have emotion."

For anyone concerned their loved one could be in danger from hanging on to things, he has this advice:

"I would let them know that I have all the resources in the world to help them with this so that when they're ready, they know they can come to you."

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this case.

What's next:

It's unclear what caused the fire.

"Although the investigation is not complete, early indications are that the fire does not appear to be suspicious and was most likely accidentally caused," said McDade.

The victim's wife was evaluated by firefighters and didn't require further treatment. McDade says members of the community assistance program transported her to the hospital to be with her husband.

Map of the area