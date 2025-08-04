Expand / Collapse search
Woman found, shot killed in west Phoenix

By
Published  August 4, 2025 1:20pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A woman was found shot and killed on Aug. 4 near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.
    • The victim wasn't identified.
    • No arrests have been made.

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Monday morning in west Phoenix.

What we know:

According to Phoenix Police, officers on Aug. 4 responded to 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard for reports of a body.

Once at the scene, officers found an unresponsive woman with an apparent gunshot wound. The woman was pronounced dead.

"Officers have secured the area, and detectives are expected to respond to assume the investigation," police said.

What we don't know:

The woman was not identified. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Map of where the body was found

The Source

  • The Phoenix Police Department

