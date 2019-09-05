Woman in wheelchair who was hit by van in Chandler dies; suspect sought

Police say a woman in a wheelchair who was hit by a van last month in Chandler has died.

The 68-year-old woman was crossing the street near Ray Road and California Street on August 16 when she was hit by a dark-colored van. After the collision, the van didn't stop and continued westbound on Ray Road.

The woman was rushed to the hospital where she died on August 28.

Police have released surveillance photos showing the van, which has duct tape on the front passenger side window. It is also missing a hubcap on the same side.

If you have any information, please call Chandler police at 480-782-4887.