Woman injured in hit-and-run says police closed case due to lack of evidence

The Brief After a hit-and-run crash in June, Patricia Taveapont's case was closed by Phoenix Police due to a lack of evidence, according to her mother. Patricia's mother, Shirlene Yazzie, obtained surveillance video of the crash, which she says clearly shows the two people in the car that hit her daughter.



A young woman severely injured in a June hit-and-run says Phoenix Police closed her case due to a lack of evidence.

However, her mother obtained surveillance video that she believes tells a different story.

The backstory:

Patricia Taveapont was leaning over the trunk of her parked car near 35th Avenue and Fillmore Street at around 11 p.m. on June 6 when a black car backed into her at "full speed."

"I literally screamed out as soon as the car had drove away," Taveapont said. "I immediately covered the back of my knee to apply pressure, so I can try to stop the bleeding a little."

Taveapont called 911, and she was taken to the hospital. According to her mother, Shirlene Yazzie, Taveapont underwent five hours of vascular surgery to repair a broken artery in her right leg.

Dig deeper:

Yazzie said that two weeks after the crash, a detective told her the case was closed.

Yazzie then went to a nearby business, Tiny Bubbles Laundry, and obtained surveillance video of the incident. The owner even provided screenshots of the two people inside the vehicle that hit her daughter.

"You could see clear as day who these people are," Yazzie said. "Very frustrating and overwhelming that somebody could just tell you there's nothing they could do when the video was there."

Phoenix Police declined to release any information about the case, stating a public records request would need to be filed.

Map of where the hit-and-run happened