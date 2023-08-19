Expand / Collapse search
Woman wanted for Nordstrom Rack theft in Phoenix

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Silent Witness
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix Nordstrom Rack theft | Silent Witness

PHOENIX - Silent Witness is asking for the public's help to find a woman accused of stealing about $500 in items from a Nordstrom Rack in Phoenix.

Police say Sarah Jones, 46, also threatened a security guard with pepper spray when he tried to stop her.

The theft happened at a location near 20th Street and Camelback in December 2022. Detectives were only recently able to identify the woman allegedly involved in the crime.

"She is considered dangerous, so if you do know her, if you do see her in the area again…in order to be eligible for that reward, please contact Silent Witness," said Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix PD.

Bower says the stolen merchandise alone might be a misdemeanor, but the use of a weapon makes it more serious.

"Once you bring in a dangerous instrument or weapon such as pepper spray, now it becomes a felony robbery," said Bower.

Anyone who recognizes Jones is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Where it happened: