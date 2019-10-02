Women not the only ones at risk for breast cancer

article

October is a month to remember as so many are affected by breast cancer, and women aren't the only ones at risk.

Matthew Knowles, Beyonce's father, revealed his battle with breast cancer, and during this month of breast cancer awareness, the announcement also comes as a reminder that both men and women could be at risk.

Breast Oncology specialist, Dr. Linda Mina of Banner M.D. Anderson, says research shows less than one percent of men have breast cancer.

With the sad news, common questions have resurfaced like, how often is breast cancer found in men?

In men, the most aggressive forms of breast cancer are typically found in African American men.

"It's not that it's more common but whenever found, it tends to be more aggressive in African Americans and we truly don't know why," said Dr. Mina.

What researchers and specialists do know are the risk factors and symptoms for men like the bronchi one or two gene found in the breasts that may be hereditary.

"Whenever a man is diagnosed we want to look for other risk factors and make sure they don't have a family history or genetic mutation, any exposure to any bad radiation but again, it's usually very rare and we always look for risk factors," said Dr. Mina

Although routine breast screenings are commonly encouraged for women, Dr. Mina says breast cancer knows no gender, and it's equally as important for men to get yearly check-ups.