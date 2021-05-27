Woodbury mom charged with attempted murder, assault for allegedly beating, chasing kids

A Woodbury, Minnesota mother is charged with attempted murder and assault for allegedly hitting two of her children and chasing one of them while the other lay injured in the street.

Sadiyo Mohamed, 32, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to the charges, Woodbury police officers responded to the 400 Lake View Alcove on several reports of a woman chasing a child down the street and of a child screaming. When officers arrived on scene around 12:50 a.m., they saw a child running in the street away from his mother, later identified as Mohamed.

Mohamed was taken into custody.

Officers then located a 5-year-old girl lying in the street, with a puddle of blood coming from her head and minor lacerations and abrasions on her face. She had a pulse and was breathing, but did not respond to stimuli and was unresponsive to questions or touch.

The 6-year-old boy who had been chased by his mother had a possible broken arm. Both children were taken to Regions Hospital.

A third child, a 3-year-old, was found unharmed inside the family’s home and taken into protective custody.

Investigators spoke with the 6-year-old boy at the hospital, who reported that his mom had hit him and his 5-year-old sister with a hard object, which he described as a long gray cylinder, while they were outside. She hit him on his arm and head and hit his sister all over her body. He said his sister was saying "sorry mommy," and his mom was saying she did not trust her. He said his mom had been chasing him, but he got away.

The 3-year-old was asleep on the couch inside the house and did not get hit.

The boy told investigators his mom had hit them in the past. The three siblings and their mother are the only ones who live in the home.

In an interview, Mohamed told police she has a mental illness and has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She said she has been off her medications for a couple of months and had been paranoid and hallucinating for the last couple of days.

She said she had been trying to clean her house and believed her kids were playing games on her, which made her confused.

"She said she wasn't sure if her kids were the devil or a demon, which made her question if she should hurt them or not," the charges say. "She finished the interview by stating she was sick, confused and that she didn't know any better and also that she was very aggressive and could not take care of her kids or herself."

The 5-year-old girl underwent emergency surgery and was in critical condition for her injuries, which included a skull fracture, brain bleed, lacerated liver and broken ribs. The 6-year-old boy’s right arm was severely bruised and he had a large contusion on the side of his forehead. The children’s injuries are consistent with a cylinder-shaped object, according to the charges.