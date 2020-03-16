WrestleMania 36 to be held in Orlando with no live audience: WWE

article

The WWE says WrestleMania will be held in Orlando and there will be no audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place," the WWE said in a statement.

The show will go on, in some respect. WrestleMania will be on WWE Network and available on pay-per-view Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET.

Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando during WrestleMania, the WWE said.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

Advertisement

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.