8 arrested in massive cockfighting ring bust in Rainbow Valley
RAINBOW VALLEY, Ariz. - Eight people have been arrested in a cockfighting ring bust in the West Valley over the weekend.
What we know:
Several people and cars fled the scene, "some crashing through fences," when Maricopa County deputies arrived to the 27000 block of S. 170th Ave on April 4 for reports of cockfighting in progress.
Officials said those eight people were detained as they were leaving the property.
Investigators found two cockfighting rings "with active fights in progress," 157 live roosters, several dead roosters on the ground and a dry-erase board with apparent betting activity. Cockfighting paraphernalia, Gaffs, $18,000 in cash, four handguns, and an AR-15 rifle were also recovered from the scene.
All eight people involved are facing charges of being present at a cockfight.
Abraham Casas
What's next:
The sheriff's office is looking into whether this is connected to a cockfighting ring in Tonopah earlier this year.
This remains an ongoing investigation.
Map of the area of the cockfighting bust.
The Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office