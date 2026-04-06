8 arrested in massive cockfighting ring bust in Rainbow Valley

The Brief Maricopa County deputies arrested eight people after raiding an active cockfighting ring in the West Valley on April 4. Investigators seized 157 live roosters, five firearms, and $18,000 in cash while discovering two rings with fights in progress. Officials are currently investigating if the operation is linked to a previous cockfighting bust in Tonopah earlier this year.



Eight people have been arrested in a cockfighting ring bust in the West Valley over the weekend.

What we know:

Several people and cars fled the scene, "some crashing through fences," when Maricopa County deputies arrived to the 27000 block of S. 170th Ave on April 4 for reports of cockfighting in progress.

Officials said those eight people were detained as they were leaving the property.

Investigators found two cockfighting rings "with active fights in progress," 157 live roosters, several dead roosters on the ground and a dry-erase board with apparent betting activity. Cockfighting paraphernalia, Gaffs, $18,000 in cash, four handguns, and an AR-15 rifle were also recovered from the scene.

All eight people involved are facing charges of being present at a cockfight.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Abraham Casas

What's next:

The sheriff's office is looking into whether this is connected to a cockfighting ring in Tonopah earlier this year.

Related article

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the area of the cockfighting bust.