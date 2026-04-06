Expand / Collapse search

8 arrested in massive cockfighting ring bust in Rainbow Valley

By
Published  April 6, 2026 3:50pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
157 roosters recovered, 8 arrested in Valley cockfighting ring

157 roosters recovered, 8 arrested in Valley cockfighting ring

Deputies recovered 157 live roosters and arrested eight people in a massive cockfighting ring bust in Rainbow Valley over the weekend. 

The Brief

    • Maricopa County deputies arrested eight people after raiding an active cockfighting ring in the West Valley on April 4.
    • Investigators seized 157 live roosters, five firearms, and $18,000 in cash while discovering two rings with fights in progress.
    • Officials are currently investigating if the operation is linked to a previous cockfighting bust in Tonopah earlier this year.

RAINBOW VALLEY, Ariz. - Eight people have been arrested in a cockfighting ring bust in the West Valley over the weekend. 

What we know:

Several people and cars fled the scene, "some crashing through fences," when Maricopa County deputies arrived to the 27000 block of S. 170th Ave on April 4 for reports of cockfighting in progress.

Officials said those eight people were detained as they were leaving the property.

Investigators found two cockfighting rings "with active fights in progress," 157 live roosters, several dead roosters on the ground and a dry-erase board with apparent betting activity.  Cockfighting paraphernalia, Gaffs, $18,000 in cash, four handguns, and an AR-15 rifle were also recovered from the scene.

All eight people involved are facing charges of being present at a cockfight. 

Image 1 of 8

Abraham Casas

What's next:

The sheriff's office is looking into whether this is connected to a cockfighting ring in Tonopah earlier this year

Related

Illegal cockfighting ring, involving 34 live roosters, busted in Tonopah: MCSO
article

Illegal cockfighting ring, involving 34 live roosters, busted in Tonopah: MCSO

Deputies busted an active cockfighting ring at a Tonopah home Saturday, involving 34 live roosters.

This remains an ongoing investigation. 

Map of the area of the cockfighting bust.

The Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Crime and Public SafetyMaricopa CountyPets and AnimalsNews