Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 81 latest updates

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The Brief Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for 81 days. Authorities believe she was abducted from her Tucson-area home sometime between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos denied recent reports that another person was detained in connection to Nancy's disappearance. The FBI is analyzing DNA evidence from Nancy's home, according to Fox News Digital. The DNA evidence also reportedly includes hair samples.



Wednesday marks Day 81 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie.

Nancy disappeared from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1, and authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.

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Wednesday's latest updates

5:17 a.m.

What happened over the past few days?

Timeline:

A northern California forensics lab that helped crack the Long Island Gilgo Beach serial killer case is believed to be involved in the Nancy Guthrie case, Fox News reports.

The United Cajun Navy is offering to revise a proposal to assist in the search for Nancy Guthrie, Fox News Digital reported.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos denies reports that another person has been detained in connection to her disappearance.

The FBI is using new enhanced technology to analyze DNA evidence from Nancy Guthrie's home, according to Fox News Digital. The collected DNA also reportedly includes hair samples.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is increasing patrols in Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood due to neighbors complaining about social media influencers on their property.

TMZ says it received another note in the case, with the sender claiming they saw Nancy in Mexico. Savannah Guthrie returned to the "Today" show on April 6.

"Good morning, welcome to ‘Today’ on this Monday morning. We are so glad you started your week with us, and it is good to be home," Guthrie told viewers.

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An independent firm working for Pima County released its findings into a workplace harassment complaint against Sheriff Chris Nanos, Fox News reported on April 3. The complaint was brought by a former sheriff's department lieutenant who lost to Nanos in the 2024 election.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to question Sheriff Nanos about his work history and management of the department, Fox News reported.

Fox News also reported that the lead investigator in the Nancy Guthrie case had no homicide experience.

The backstory:

Nancy Guthrie went missing on the night of Jan. 31 and was reported missing on Feb. 1 when she didn't show up for church. Since her disappearance, the FBI has released footage of her alleged abductor at her doorstep.

New photos released in search for Nancy Guthrie

The sheriff's department asked for anyone within a 2-mile radius of Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home to submit any footage they may have from Jan. 1 to Feb. 2 that they "deem out of the ordinary or important."

What you can do:

Savannah says her family is offering a $1 million reward for the recovery of Nancy. Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. An online form is available for tips.

Nancy Guthrie

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen: