Child exploitation investigations lead to arrests of two Phoenix men

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The Brief Two Phoenix men are accused of multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor following separate, months-long investigations into child sex abuse material. Authorities seized several electronic devices from the homes of 27-year-old Ulises Sanchez Sosa and 64-year-old Neil Cowie during their arrests in May. The Arizona Department of Public Safety worked alongside the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Phoenix Police Department to arrest the suspects.



Two Phoenix men were arrested after months-long investigations into child sex crimes.

What we know:

"Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) detectives assigned to the Intelligence Bureau’s Operations District, in partnership with the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the Phoenix Police Department, arrested two suspects last month on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor," the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Ulises Sanchez Sosa, 27, was arrested at his Phoenix home on May 19 and is accused of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was booked into the Maricopa County jail on a $250,000 bond.

On May 28, Neil Cowie, 64, was arrested at his Phoenix home. He's accused of the same charges Sosa is, and has a $200,000 bond while being held at the Maricopa County jail.

Several electronic devices were taken from their homes. Investigators say their arrests are the result of separate, months-long investigations into child sex abuse material.

What they're saying:

"These arrests demonstrate the strength of our partnerships and our shared commitment to safeguarding children," said Major Bill Beck, Director of the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center (ACTIC). "Our detectives, along with our ICAC and Phoenix Police partners, work relentlessly to bring child predators to justice."

What you can do:

If you want to report any suspicious or criminal activity, you can contact the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center (ACTIC) at azactic.gov or by calling 1-877-429-8477.