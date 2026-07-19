Air Force V-22 Osprey catches fire at Mesa Gateway Airport

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A U.S. Air Force military aircraft caught fire at Mesa Gateway Airport on Sunday, prompting an emergency response from local firefighting crews.

What we know:

Mesa Fire & Medical Department units rushed to the airfield around 6 p.m. on July 19 after reports of a fire originating in one of the aircraft's engines. Specialized Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting equipment was quickly deployed to the scene, where crews used advanced foam agents to smother the flames and bring the hazard under control. Officials confirmed that there were no injuries reported among the aircraft's crew or the responding firefighters.

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Ryan Smith, the Director of Communications and Government Relations for the Mesa Gateway Airport Authority, told FOX 10 that the vessel involved was a military V-22 Osprey. The distinct tiltrotor aircraft was grounded as emergency teams secured the area.

What we don't know:

The cause of the engine fire is currently unknown and remains under investigation.