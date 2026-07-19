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Spain wins World Cup; Tucson shooting leaves 10 seriously injured | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published July 19, 2026 5:58 PM MST
Published July 19, 2026 5:58 PM MST
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PHOENIX - Spain wins the FIFA World Cup; multiple critically injured in downtown Tucson shooting; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, July 19, 2026.

1. Shooting in southern AZ leaves suspect, 9 others seriously hurt

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Tucson downtown shooting: 10 critically injured after gunman opens fire
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Tucson downtown shooting: 10 critically injured after gunman opens fire

Ten people total, including a suspect, were critically injured following an overnight shooting in Tucson.

2. World Cup champions!

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President Trump presents World Cup to Spain
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President Trump presents World Cup to Spain

 

3. Arizona crash involving cow leaves motorist dead

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Motorcyclist killed after crashing into cow on rural Arizona road
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Motorcyclist killed after crashing into cow on rural Arizona road

A motorcycle rider is dead after hitting a cow on a rural Arizona road.

4. 30 ballparks, 30 days, 1 water safety mission

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Father raises water safety awareness across MLB stadiums after son's drowning
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Father raises water safety awareness across MLB stadiums after son's drowning

A father who lost his 21-month-old son to an accidental drowning is visiting all 30 MLB ballparks in 30 days to raise water safety awareness.

5. Fugitive caught after 32 years on the run

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Arizona child sex predator sentenced to 247 years after 32 years on the run
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Arizona child sex predator sentenced to 247 years after 32 years on the run

One man has been sentenced to 247 years in prison following what could be the longest fugitive pursuit in Arizona history.

A look at your weather for the week

Storms target Arizona as the return of triple-digit heat looms
Storms target Arizona as the return of triple-digit heat looms

Storms target Arizona as the return of triple-digit heat looms

After a weekend of humid and rainy conditions, the upcoming week brings high chances for strong winds, blowing dust, and severe storms. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest rain chances across the state.

Get the Full Forecast

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