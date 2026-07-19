Spain wins World Cup; Tucson shooting leaves 10 seriously injured | Nightly Roundup

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Spain wins the FIFA World Cup; multiple critically injured in downtown Tucson shooting; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, July 19, 2026.

1. Shooting in southern AZ leaves suspect, 9 others seriously hurt

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2. World Cup champions!

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3. Arizona crash involving cow leaves motorist dead

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4. 30 ballparks, 30 days, 1 water safety mission

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5. Fugitive caught after 32 years on the run

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A look at your weather for the week

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