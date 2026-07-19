Spain wins World Cup; Tucson shooting leaves 10 seriously injured | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Spain wins the FIFA World Cup; multiple critically injured in downtown Tucson shooting; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, July 19, 2026.
1. Shooting in southern AZ leaves suspect, 9 others seriously hurt
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Ten people total, including a suspect, were critically injured following an overnight shooting in Tucson.
2. World Cup champions!
3. Arizona crash involving cow leaves motorist dead
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A motorcycle rider is dead after hitting a cow on a rural Arizona road.
4. 30 ballparks, 30 days, 1 water safety mission
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A father who lost his 21-month-old son to an accidental drowning is visiting all 30 MLB ballparks in 30 days to raise water safety awareness.
5. Fugitive caught after 32 years on the run
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One man has been sentenced to 247 years in prison following what could be the longest fugitive pursuit in Arizona history.
A look at your weather for the week
After a weekend of humid and rainy conditions, the upcoming week brings high chances for strong winds, blowing dust, and severe storms. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest rain chances across the state.
Get the Full Forecast