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Body found floating in Phoenix pond

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Camelback East
Published June 4, 2026 9:47 AM MST
Published June 4, 2026 9:47 AM MST
Crews working to recover body from Phoenix canal
Crews working to recover body from Phoenix canal

Crews working to recover body from Phoenix canal

Firefighters say an adult was found floating face down in a pond on June 4 near 32nd Street and Camelback Road.

The Brief

    • The body of an adult was found floating in a pond on June 4 near 32nd Street and Camelback Road.
    • The victim was not identified.
    • Phoenix police will investigate the incident.

PHOENIX - Firefighters say an adult's body was found on June 4 floating face down in a Phoenix pond.

What we know:

The incident happened at around 9 a.m. near 32nd Street and Camelback Road.

"On arrival crews had an adult floating face down in a pond unresponsive," Phoenix Fire said in a statement.

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified.

What's next:

Phoenix police will investigate the incident.

Map of the area where the body was found:

The Source: The Phoenix Fire Department

Camelback EastNews