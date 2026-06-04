Body found floating in Phoenix pond

The Brief The body of an adult was found floating in a pond on June 4 near 32nd Street and Camelback Road. The victim was not identified. Phoenix police will investigate the incident.



Firefighters say an adult's body was found on June 4 floating face down in a Phoenix pond.

What we know:

The incident happened at around 9 a.m. near 32nd Street and Camelback Road.

"On arrival crews had an adult floating face down in a pond unresponsive," Phoenix Fire said in a statement.

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified.

What's next:

Phoenix police will investigate the incident.

Map of the area where the body was found: