Body found floating in Phoenix pond
PHOENIX - Firefighters say an adult's body was found on June 4 floating face down in a Phoenix pond.
What we know:
The incident happened at around 9 a.m. near 32nd Street and Camelback Road.
"On arrival crews had an adult floating face down in a pond unresponsive," Phoenix Fire said in a statement.
What we don't know:
The victim wasn't identified.
What's next:
Phoenix police will investigate the incident.
Map of the area where the body was found:
The Source: The Phoenix Fire Department