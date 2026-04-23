Construction site shooting near State Farm Stadium leaves 1 in critical condition

The Brief A shooting at a construction site on April 23 near 91st Avenue and Cardinals Way left a man in critical condition. Police say another man was taken into custody in connection to the shooting. The shooting reportedly stemmed from a fight between the two men, who are both workers at the site.



One person is in critical condition following a shooting on Thursday at a construction site near State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

What we know:

The shooting happened on April 23 near 91st Avenue and Cardinals Way.

Glendale Police say two men got into a fight, with one of the men shooting the other multiple times. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The second man was taken into custody.

Both men are workers at the construction site, police said.

What we don't know:

No identities were released. Police didn't release any details on what led up to the shooting.

Map of area where the shooting happened: