Construction site shooting near State Farm Stadium leaves 1 in critical condition
GLENDALE, Ariz. - One person is in critical condition following a shooting on Thursday at a construction site near State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
What we know:
The shooting happened on April 23 near 91st Avenue and Cardinals Way.
Glendale Police say two men got into a fight, with one of the men shooting the other multiple times. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The second man was taken into custody.
Both men are workers at the construction site, police said.
What we don't know:
No identities were released. Police didn't release any details on what led up to the shooting.
Map of area where the shooting happened:
The Source: The Glendale Police Department