1-year-old hospitalized with suspicious injuries in Phoenix

The Brief A 1-year-old child was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries that medical staff deemed suspicious in nature. Authorities responded to a report of an injured child at a home near 27th Avenue and West Georgia Avenue on the evening of June 6. Both parents are currently with officers.



A 1-year-old child was rushed to the hospital with "suspicious injuries."

What we know:

Phoenix Police and fire crews responded to an injured child report at a home near 27th Avenue and West Georgia Avenue just before 7 p.m. on June 6.

The 1-year-old was taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries that the hospital deemed "suspicious in nature."

"Both parents are with officers, and detectives have responded to assume the investigation," the police department said.

What we don't know:

The child's exact injuries, and the circumstances leading up to the call to police, are unknown.

Map of the nearby area.