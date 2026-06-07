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1-year-old hospitalized with suspicious injuries in Phoenix

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 7, 2026 3:15 PM MST
Published June 7, 2026 3:15 PM MST

The Brief

    • A 1-year-old child was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries that medical staff deemed suspicious in nature.
    • Authorities responded to a report of an injured child at a home near 27th Avenue and West Georgia Avenue on the evening of June 6.
    • Both parents are currently with officers. 

PHOENIX - A 1-year-old child was rushed to the hospital with "suspicious injuries."

What we know:

Phoenix Police and fire crews responded to an injured child report at a home near 27th Avenue and West Georgia Avenue just before 7 p.m. on June 6.

The 1-year-old was taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries that the hospital deemed "suspicious in nature."

"Both parents are with officers, and detectives have responded to assume the investigation," the police department said.

What we don't know:

The child's exact injuries, and the circumstances leading up to the call to police, are unknown. 

Map of the nearby area.

The Source: Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews