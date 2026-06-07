1-year-old hospitalized with suspicious injuries in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A 1-year-old child was rushed to the hospital with "suspicious injuries."
What we know:
Phoenix Police and fire crews responded to an injured child report at a home near 27th Avenue and West Georgia Avenue just before 7 p.m. on June 6.
The 1-year-old was taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries that the hospital deemed "suspicious in nature."
"Both parents are with officers, and detectives have responded to assume the investigation," the police department said.
What we don't know:
The child's exact injuries, and the circumstances leading up to the call to police, are unknown.
Map of the nearby area.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department