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Advocates speak out after man found in hot van at Mesa care facility

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Mesa
Published June 7, 2026 5:05 PM MST
Published June 7, 2026 5:05 PM MST
Disability advocates seek accountability after man found dead in van outside Mesa care facility
Disability advocates seek accountability after man found dead in van outside Mesa care facility

Disability advocates seek accountability after man found dead in van outside Mesa care facility

After a man with developmental disabilities was found dead inside a van at a Mesa care facility, advocates are reminding families to look for red flags of abuse or neglect and to report suspicious behavior. FOX 10's Jacob Luthi learns more about the warning signs. 

The Brief

    • 36-year-old Lorenzo Lopez was found dead inside a van outside a Mesa care facility after being left in triple-digit temperatures.
    • Disability Rights Arizona is calling for corrective action and emphasizing the critical need for proper staff training.
    • Police have not yet determined the official cause of death as investigations continue.

MESA, Ariz. - Disability rights advocates are calling for accountability and a review of oversight procedures after a 36-year-old man was found dead inside a van outside a Mesa facility that serves people with developmental disabilities.

The backstory:

Police said Lorenzo Lopez was found inside a van outside a Pathways for Life facility. Sources told FOX10 Lopez was dropped off at the facility, located at Lindsay Road and Adobe Street on June 4. He was reportedly left in the van for hours, as the outside temperature reached 106 degrees that afternoon.

According to those sources, a search was initiated after Lopez's grandmother and caretaker contacted the facility asking why he had not returned home.

What we know:

The circumstances surrounding Lopez's death have sparked concern among disability rights advocates, who say such incidents should never occur.

"There needs to be corrective action," said J.J. Rico, CEO of Disability Rights Arizona, an organization that provides legal advocacy to protect people with disabilities from abuse and neglect.

Rico said he was shocked to learn that a man with developmental disabilities had been found dead inside a van outside the Mesa facility.

"There's always room for improvement regardless of what they discover," Rico said. "Because that should never be the result of any caregiver," he said.

Parents react after man found dead in van at Arizona care facility
Parents react after man found dead in van at Arizona care facility

Parents react after man found dead in van at Arizona care facility

Local parents are demanding answers after 36-year-old Lorenzo Lopez was found dead outside the Pathways for Life facility in Mesa. FOX 10's Jacob Luthi hears from parents who describe what happened as their worst nightmare. 

Big picture view:

Drawing on his experience handling abuse and neglect cases involving people with disabilities, Rico said many incidents stem from inadequate staff training.

"I mean, in countless cases, there's oftentimes lack of training, training by the staff member to understand the nature of the person's disability and then how to effectively work with them," Rico said.

Related

Mesa care facility death: Investigation underway after man found dead in van
article

Mesa care facility death: Investigation underway after man found dead in van

A 36-year-old man with developmental disabilities, identified as Lorenzo Lopez, was found dead inside a van parked outside the Pathways for Life facility in Mesa.

What you can do:

Rico encouraged families to remain actively involved in their loved ones' care and to serve as their strongest advocates.

He said unusual behavioral changes, fear of certain caregivers, or a sudden loss of interest in familiar activities can be warning signs that something may be wrong.

Families who suspect abuse or neglect have several reporting options, Rico said, including contacting law enforcement, filing a report with Adult Protective Services, or notifying the care provider and state agencies responsible for oversight.

"All I can say to those parents out there is to be the advocate that they've been probably for their entire life of their child. Ask a lot of questions. Ensure that the services that are being provided are being fulfilled," Rico said.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet determined a cause of death for Lopez.

The Source: A member of an organization that provides legal advocacy to protect people with disabilities and previous FOX 10 reports

MesaNews