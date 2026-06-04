Fiery crash on Loop 101 kills driver; body found floating in Phoenix pond l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Thursday, June 4, 2026.
From a fiery crash on a Valley freeway that left a tow truck driver dead to a grim discovery at a Phoenix pond, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 4.
1. Deadly crash on Loop 101
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DPS says the tow truck hit an attenuator before hitting a barrier wall. The truck then caught fire. The driver of the tow truck was taken to a hospital where he later died.
2. "We’re taking reservations every day now"
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The former Uptown Phoenix office building now known as 'One Camelback' has officially opened residential leasing. This comes after years of delays.
3. Man wanted for Texas killing arrested in Arizona
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A wanted Texas man who is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend was found driving through Arizona and was arrested on May 30 by Dept. of Public Safety troopers.
4. Death investigation underway at Phoenix pond
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Firefighters say an adult's body was found on June 4 floating face down in a Phoenix pond near 32nd Street and Camelback Road.
5. "If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be here today"
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Desiree Sloat jumped into action to perform life-saving chest compressions on a woman who collapsed without a pulse on a Tempe trail.
A look at today's weather
Thursday will be toasty in the Valley with a high near 108 degrees.
Click here for full forecast