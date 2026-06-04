Fiery crash on Loop 101 kills driver; body found floating in Phoenix pond l Morning News Brief

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From a fiery crash on a Valley freeway that left a tow truck driver dead to a grim discovery at a Phoenix pond, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 4.

1. Deadly crash on Loop 101

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2. "We’re taking reservations every day now"

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3. Man wanted for Texas killing arrested in Arizona

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4. Death investigation underway at Phoenix pond

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5. "If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be here today"

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A look at today's weather

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