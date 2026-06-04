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Fiery crash on Loop 101 kills driver; body found floating in Phoenix pond l Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published June 4, 2026 10:00 AM MST
Published June 4, 2026 10:00 AM MST
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The Morning News Brief on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

From a fiery crash on a Valley freeway that left a tow truck driver dead to a grim discovery at a Phoenix pond, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 4.

1. Deadly crash on Loop 101

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Tow truck driver killed in fiery crash on Loop 101
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Tow truck driver killed in fiery crash on Loop 101

DPS says the tow truck hit an attenuator before hitting a barrier wall. The truck then caught fire. The driver of the tow truck was taken to a hospital where he later died.

2. "We’re taking reservations every day now"

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One Camelback: Phoenix office building converted to apartment now accepting leases
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One Camelback: Phoenix office building converted to apartment now accepting leases

The former Uptown Phoenix office building now known as 'One Camelback' has officially opened residential leasing. This comes after years of delays.

3. Man wanted for Texas killing arrested in Arizona

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Texas man accused of killing ex-girlfriend captured by Arizona troopers
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Texas man accused of killing ex-girlfriend captured by Arizona troopers

A wanted Texas man who is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend was found driving through Arizona and was arrested on May 30 by Dept. of Public Safety troopers.

4. Death investigation underway at Phoenix pond

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Body found floating in Phoenix pond
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Body found floating in Phoenix pond

Firefighters say an adult's body was found on June 4 floating face down in a Phoenix pond near 32nd Street and Camelback Road.

5. "If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be here today"

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Tempe woman survives heart attack on canal path after witness performs CPR
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Tempe woman survives heart attack on canal path after witness performs CPR

Desiree Sloat jumped into action to perform life-saving chest compressions on a woman who collapsed without a pulse on a Tempe trail.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/4/26
Morning Weather Forecast - 6/4/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/4/26

Thursday will be toasty in the Valley with a high near 108 degrees.

Click here for full forecast

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