Arizona weather forecast: This week's warm-up peaks on Thursday in Phoenix

The Brief Temperatures in the Valley are forecast to rise to 108 degrees on Thursday, which is well above normal for this time of the year. Drier conditions are expected Friday through Sunday with near-average temperatures. It will also be breezy across the state, with 20-25 mile per hour gusts expected in Phoenix. Next week's forecast looks consistent, with highs in the mid-100s in Phoenix each day.



Our warm-up peaks today.

Today:

The forecast high temperature climbs to 108 on Thursday afternoon. While not record setting (the record is 115 degrees), it will be warm for this time of year. The average high is 101 degrees. Winds will pick up a bit later today, turning to breezy conditions in the Valley and around the state.

Sky conditions vary around Arizona. In the Valley and much of the state, it will be a sunny to mostly sunny sky with dry weather. From far eastern to southeastern Arizona, however, there will be a few passing showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some gusty outflows may pass down into Pinal County.

Tomorrow and the Weekend:

On Friday, the state returns to dry conditions with some cloud coverage lingering over eastern Arizona. Temperatures remain warm with a forecast high of 107 in Phoenix. It will again be breezy around the state with gusts of 20-30 mph in Phoenix and 15-25 mph in the High Country.

Actually, it will be breezy all weekend around the state. Gusts remain 20-30 mph in Phoenix and 25-40 mph in northern Arizona. This weekend the forecast high slips slightly. We expect a high around 106 on Saturday and 104 on Sunday in Phoenix. Both days are dry with some passing clouds.

Looking Further Ahead:

Next week the forecast remains very consistent with highs near 105 each day in the Valley. It still appears mostly dry around Arizona, too.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)