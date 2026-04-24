Nancy Guthrie updates; cyberbullying claims investigated in 'Storage Wars' star's death l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Friday, April 24, 2026. (Getty Images; Cullman County Sheriff's Office)
From the latest updates on the search for Nancy Guthrie to the investigation of cyberbullying claims in connection to the death of a "Storage Wars" star, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 24.
1. Latest updates on Nancy Guthrie search
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Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for 83 days. Authorities believe she was abducted from her Tucson-area home sometime between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
2. Could a new fuel pipeline help lower gas prices?
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As gas prices remain high, a fuel pipeline project is advancing, and it could bring cheaper gas to Arizona drivers. There are, however, still some hurdles up ahead.
3. Ex-high school coach accused of ‘deviant sex' with student
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A former Alabama girls high school basketball coach, who was once pegged as a great role model for young people, was charged with deviant sexual intercourse with a student, among other crimes.
4. Investigation launched into DHS official's alleged ‘sugar daddy’ relationship
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Fox News has learned a high-ranking Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official is on administrative leave after an investigation was launched into the leader's alleged "sugar daddy" relationship, lavish spending and drug use, according to a DHS official.
5. Latest on death of ‘Storage Wars’ star
FOX 10's Marc Martinez spoke with Darrell Sheets' fellow "Storage Wars" co-star and rival, Dave Hester, about the 67-year-old's death and their relationship over the years.
Friday and weekend weather
Happy Friday! We'll warm up slightly in the Valley with highs in the low-90s.
Click here for full forecast