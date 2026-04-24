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Nancy Guthrie updates; cyberbullying claims investigated in 'Storage Wars' star's death l Morning News Brief

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Published  April 24, 2026 9:52am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
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The Morning News Brief on Friday, April 24, 2026. (Getty Images; Cullman County Sheriff's Office)

From the latest updates on the search for Nancy Guthrie to the investigation of cyberbullying claims in connection to the death of a "Storage Wars" star, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 24.

1. Latest updates on Nancy Guthrie search

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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 83 latest updates
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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 83 latest updates

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for 83 days. Authorities believe she was abducted from her Tucson-area home sometime between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

2. Could a new fuel pipeline help lower gas prices?

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New Western Gateway pipeline project aims to lower Arizona gas prices
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New Western Gateway pipeline project aims to lower Arizona gas prices

As gas prices remain high, a fuel pipeline project is advancing, and it could bring cheaper gas to Arizona drivers. There are, however, still some hurdles up ahead.

3. Ex-high school coach accused of ‘deviant sex' with student

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Ex-Alabama girls high school basketball coach charged with ‘deviant’ sex with student, dumped by husband
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Ex-Alabama girls high school basketball coach charged with ‘deviant’ sex with student, dumped by husband

A former Alabama girls high school basketball coach, who was once pegged as a great role model for young people, was charged with deviant sexual intercourse with a student, among other crimes.

4. Investigation launched into DHS official's alleged ‘sugar daddy’ relationship

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High-ranking DHS official sidelined over allegations of 'sugar daddy' relationship, luxe gifts and drug use
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High-ranking DHS official sidelined over allegations of 'sugar daddy' relationship, luxe gifts and drug use

Fox News has learned a high-ranking Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official is on administrative leave after an investigation was launched into the leader's alleged "sugar daddy" relationship, lavish spending and drug use, according to a DHS official.

5. Latest on death of ‘Storage Wars’ star

Cyberbullying claims under investigation after 'Storage Wars' star's suicide

Cyberbullying claims under investigation after 'Storage Wars' star's suicide

FOX 10's Marc Martinez spoke with Darrell Sheets' fellow "Storage Wars" co-star and rival, Dave Hester, about the 67-year-old's death and their relationship over the years.

Friday and weekend weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/24/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/24/26

Happy Friday! We'll warm up slightly in the Valley with highs in the low-90s.

Click here for full forecast

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