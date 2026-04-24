Nancy Guthrie updates; cyberbullying claims investigated in 'Storage Wars' star's death l Morning News Brief

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From the latest updates on the search for Nancy Guthrie to the investigation of cyberbullying claims in connection to the death of a "Storage Wars" star, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 24.

1. Latest updates on Nancy Guthrie search

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2. Could a new fuel pipeline help lower gas prices?

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3. Ex-high school coach accused of ‘deviant sex' with student

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4. Investigation launched into DHS official's alleged ‘sugar daddy’ relationship

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5. Latest on death of ‘Storage Wars’ star

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