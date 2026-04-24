Arizona weather forecast: Warm Friday in Phoenix, but another cool down is coming this weekend

The Brief On Friday, temps are expected to warm up a few degrees, with mostly to partly sunny conditions. The high temperature in Phoenix on April 24 will be about 91 degrees. This weekend, we'll cool down back into the 80s, and there will be a slim chance of rain on Sunday in the Valley.



Happy Friday! We'll warm up slightly today before another cool down hits the Valley this weekend.

Today:

Skies will be mostly to partly sunny on Friday, and temperatures will warm up a few degrees. The Valley will cool to around 62 degrees Friday morning and warm to around 91 degrees in the afternoon.

This Weekend:

Over the weekend, an incoming system will bring strong winds, rain chances and cooler temperatures, dropping highs in the Valley into the 80s. Most of these impacts will occur Saturday night through Sunday.

Looking Further Ahead:

Next week, there will be a slim chance of rain in the Valley on Monday, with highs in the 80s lasting throughout the week. Next weekend will be warm, with highs reaching the mid-90s.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)