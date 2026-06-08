Arizona weather forecast: Hot week expected for Phoenix

The Brief Gusty wind conditions continue across the state, with 18 mph winds at Lake Havasu and 23 mph at Arizona Snowbowl. Spotty showers are possible in the eastern Arizona region around Show Low by the evening. High temperatures are expected to reach 110 degrees by Saturday in the Phoenix metro area.



We are going to see some warm temperatures today, and by the end of the week, temperatures are expected to reach 110 degrees.

While unfortunate, the state was blessed with an amazing May, and is nearly halfway through June.

Today:

Satellite and radar show some high cloud cover moving across the state in the overnight hours. It is going to be a beautiful Monday today, with temperatures at 102 in Bullhead City, 102 in Lake Havasu, 100 in Yuma, 90 in Sedona, 78 in Flagstaff, and 85 in Window Rock.

Tomorrow:

National Weather Service forecasters say Phoenix should see a high of 106°F on Tuesday.

Looking Ahead:

Per NWS's forecast, temperatures should be in the 107°F - 108°F range between Wednesday and Friday.

By this coming Saturday, the high could reach 110. Those numbers will then start to drop a little bit, as if Mother Nature is giving a little bit of a taste of the heat.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)