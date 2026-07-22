Search underway for 83-year-old hiker missing near Grand Canyon North Rim

The Brief An 83-year-old Kanab, Utah man went missing after getting separated from another hiker near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon on July 21. Gerald Guinn was last seen wearing a tan long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and a ball cap, and did not have any hiking gear or camping equipment. Ground and aerial search teams, including drones and helicopters, are searching the area while officials urge anyone with information to contact tip lines.



An 83-year-old hiker was reported missing on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.

What we know:

The report of missing hiker Gerald Guinn, an 83-year-old from Kanab, Utah, was received by the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center at around 5 p.m. on July 21. An unidentified individual said he and Guinn were separated during a hike in a "remote area of the North Rim," near the north-east boundary along Forest Service Road 610.

(NPS)

Guinn is described as a white man, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing 140 pounds. He has grey hair, and was last seen wearing a tan long-sleeved shirt with blue jeans and a ball cap. Officials said he did not have any hiking gear or camping equipment with him.

Various agencies, including personnel from the National Park Service and search and rescue teams from surrounding counties, began searching for Guinn that evening, and carried into July 22. Officials search on the ground and used drones and helicopters to search from above.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the missing hiker's whereabouts is asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009, online or by email.