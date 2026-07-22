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3 people and multiple pets displaced after Apache Junction mobile home fire

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Apache Junction
Updated July 22, 2026 3:08 PM MST Published July 22, 2026 3:07 PM MST
article

The Brief

    • A mobile home caught fire in Apache Junction on the morning of July 22.
    • 3 adults were displaced, and several pets were rescued. One dog did not survive the fire.
    • The cause of the fire is being investigated by Apache Junction Police.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - Fire crews say a mobile home fire in the East Valley has left 3 adults and several pets displaced.

What we know:

Officials with the Superstition Fire and Medical District said they responded at 2:40 a.m. to a fire near Roosevelt and Tomahawk

"Firefighters arrived to find a single-wide mobile home with heavy fire showing from the south end. Crews initiated an aggressive fire attack and completed a primary search of the residence," read a portion of the statement.

Dig deeper:

Fire officials say three adults were displaced, and many pets were saved from the home, including a turtle. One dog, however, was found dead. 

"No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported," officials wrote,

What's next:

Apache Junction Police is looking into what caused the fire.

Map of where the fire broke out

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Superstition Fire and Medical District.

Apache JunctionNews