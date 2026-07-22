3 people and multiple pets displaced after Apache Junction mobile home fire
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - Fire crews say a mobile home fire in the East Valley has left 3 adults and several pets displaced.
What we know:
Officials with the Superstition Fire and Medical District said they responded at 2:40 a.m. to a fire near Roosevelt and Tomahawk.
"Firefighters arrived to find a single-wide mobile home with heavy fire showing from the south end. Crews initiated an aggressive fire attack and completed a primary search of the residence," read a portion of the statement.
Dig deeper:
Fire officials say three adults were displaced, and many pets were saved from the home, including a turtle. One dog, however, was found dead.
"No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported," officials wrote,
What's next:
Apache Junction Police is looking into what caused the fire.
Map of where the fire broke out
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Superstition Fire and Medical District.