Man arrested after toddler was struck and killed by car in Phoenix: PD

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The Brief Phoenix Police say 35-year-old Carlos Rojas Mora has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash. The crash happened on the night of June 7th near 31st Avenue and Buckeye Road. The victim has been identified as a toddler.



Phoenix Police say a man has been arrested following a crash that resulted in a toddler's death.

What we know:

The crash, per a statement released on June 8, happened on the night of June 7. Officers responded at around 8:49 p.m. to the area of 31st Avenue and Buckeye Road.

"When officers arrived, they located a male toddler who had been struck by a vehicle in critical condition. The Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene and rushed the toddler to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement.

Dig deeper:

"Preliminary information indicates the toddler was not under direct supervision and wandered out into the driveway when he was struck by the vehicle," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement. "The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 35-year-old Carlos Rojas Mora, stopped the vehicle, but got into another vehicle and left the area."

Police say Mora was later taken into custody without incident.

What's next:

Mora, according to officials, has been "booked into jail on felony charges stemming from this investigation."

"The Department of Child Safety was notified and responded to the scene," the statement went on to say.

Area where the incident happened