Man wanted in Arizona for child molestation extradited from Panama: CCSO

The Brief A man identified as Antonio Cordero has been arrested and extradited in connection with a child molestation case. The case reportedly happened in 2014. Cordero was discovered to be heading to Panama on a commercial flight in early May.



Officials with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office say a man who was wanted in connection with a 12-year-old case has been brought back to Arizona.

What we know:

Per a statement released on June 8, officials announced the extradition of Antonio Cordero.

The backstory:

Cordero was wanted in connection with a 2014 child molestation case. Officials, however, did not elaborate on the nature of the alleged crime in their statement.

Dig deeper:

According to CCSO, Cordero's whereabouts became known to them on May 6, when they were told by the U.S. Marshals Service that Cordero was onboard a flight that was bound for Panama.

"Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office immediately coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Service to request that Panamanian authorities detain Cordero upon his arrival and begin the extradition process," read a portion of CCSO's statement. "Panamanian officials took Cordero into custody as soon as he exited the aircraft and held him while the United States Marshals Service and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office completed the necessary extradition procedures."

Officials with CCSO said on June 3, the U.S. Marshals took Cordero into custody in Panama, and took him back to Arizona. CCSO took custody of Cordero when he arrived in the state.