Texas man accused of killing ex-girlfriend captured by Arizona troopers

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The Brief Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers arrested 65-year-old Bruce Kenton Jeffers on I-10 near Benson on May 30 after Texas authorities issued a homicide warrant. Jeffers is accused in the May 29 shooting death of his 54-year-old ex-girlfriend, Joni Williams, who was found dead in Anderson County, Texas. Jeffers was reportedly armed at the time of his arrest and is currently held in the Cochise County Jail on a $300,000 bond awaiting extradition back to Texas.



A wanted Texas man who is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend was found driving through Arizona and was arrested on May 30 by Dept. of Public Safety troopers.

What we know:

"AZDPS detectives were notified of an attempt to locate issued out of Palestine, Texas, for a homicide suspect believed to be traveling westbound on Interstate 10 in a white GMC pickup truck. Through coordinated efforts with Highway Patrol state troopers, the suspect vehicle was located on I-10 near Benson," the agency said in a June 3 news release.

Benson Police, troopers and detectives stopped the suspect, Bruce Kenton Jeffers, 65, and arrested him.

He was wanted by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in connection to a May 29 homicide. "He was arrested on a full-extradition warrant for violating bond conditions and was found to be in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest," DPS said.

Jeffers was booked into the Cochise County Jail with a $300,000 bond. He'll be extradited to Texas.

Dig deeper:

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that the homicide victim is Jeffers' ex-girlfriend, 54-year-old Joni Williams. She was found with a gunshot wound.

If you have any information about this homicide, you're asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office in Texas at 903-729-6068.