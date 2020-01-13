WWE Superstars Cookie Sandwich is 'a modern twist' on a classic ice cream favorite

Good Humor’s WWE Superstars Cookie Sandwich is a modern twist on the classic ice cream truck favorite, said a spokeswoman for the ice cream company.

“Each cookie sandwich includes a creamy vanilla base packed between two vanilla wafers – and features one of four favorite WWE Superstars to start: John Cena, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, and ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage,” said spokeswoman Ali Lieberman.

Starting in April, Good Humor WWE Superstars Cookie Sandwiches will be available for a suggested retail price of $3.00 to $5.29. The sandwiches can be found at major retailers and ice cream trucks nationwide.

“We love the joy and fandom that our tasty WWE treats have inspired over the years! Good Humor is looking forward to sharing more with fans at WWE WrestleMania 36 this April,” Lieberman said.