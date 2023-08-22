Yavapai County schoolteacher under investigation for alleged inappropriate conduct: YCSO

Official with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office say a man who works as a teacher at Mayer High School is under investigation amid allegations of inappropriate conduct with students.

In a statement, officials said several students reported to the school principal, as well as a School Resource Officer with YCSO, about "unwanted touching and strange treatment" by a teacher named Steven Reeser.

"The SRO contacted Sheriff’s detectives who arrived at the school, conducting interviews as part of an investigation into the allegations," read a portion of the statement. "The detectives are looking into the allegations of not only unwanted touching but also inappropriate communication that exceeds the acceptable teacher/student relationship."

Officials did not provide additional details on what allegedly happened.

According to documents from the Mayer Unified School District's governing board, Reeser was offered employment as an English teacher for the district in April, and was offered an additional role as the head football coach for the district in May.

"The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office takes these allegations seriously and are continuing to investigate the numerous questions still outstanding while Resser is on administrative leave from the school pending their own internal investigation," read a portion of the statement.

