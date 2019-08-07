Yum! Chick-Fil-A mac and cheese coming to select cities across the U.S.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Get ready to add more cheese to the already delicious and popular menu at Chick-fil-A.
According to Business Insider, Chick-fil-A is testing mac and cheese in six states.
The new side is made with macaroni noodles and a blend of cheeses including cheddar, parmesan, and Romano. It will be available later this month in:
- Baltimore, Maryland
- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Greenville, South Carolina
- Houston and San Antonio, Texas
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Phoenix, Arizona
Chick-fil-A first started testing the new mac and cheese in July 2017. Business Insider reports that the fast-food chain experimented with a number of different mac and cheese recipes, including one that featured cauliflower, before settling on this one.
The price for a side order of mac and cheese differs per market, but starts at $2.79 for a medium-sized side and $4.39 for a large side. Customers in the six test markets can also order mac and cheese off the catering menu as a small for $33 or large tray option for $64.50, Chick-fil-A said.
The South Carolina location, on Woodruff Road in Greenville, will start selling the cheesy goodness on Monday, August 12, they said.
