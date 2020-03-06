Yuma Fire: Local damage not likely following earthquake in Mexico

article

Officials with the Yuma Fire Department say local damage from an earthquake that happened Friday night in Northern Mexico is unlikely.

According to officials with the United States Geological Survey, the 5.5 magnitude earthquake happened about 2.5 miles (ca. 4 km) north of the town of Alberto Oviedo Mota, which is about 62 miles (ca. 100 km) southwest of Yuma.

FOX affiliate KSWB-TV in San Diego, the earthquake was felt across San Diego County Friday evening. Meanwhile, a FOX 10 viewer says she felt the quake in the Yuma area.

Yuma Fire officials say residents do not need to call 911 to report the earthquake, unless they are reporting an emergency.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates. This story was reported on from Phoenix.

(Click here if you can't see the interactive map)