Right Way Roofing: Three Generations of Excellence Under Every Arizona Sky

Johnnie and Lori Clark, the dedicated owners of Right Way Roofing, Inc., proudly represent the third generation of a family deeply rooted in the roofing industry. Their legacy began in 1963 with Johnnie’s grandfather, Earl Clark, a man renowned for his unwavering motto: "There’s only one way, the right way!" This guiding principle, coupled with his grandfather's praise for Johnnie's roofing prowess, inspired Johnnie to pursue his own venture. In 2003, Johnnie and Lori expanded the family business, embracing Grandpa Clark’s timeless motto as their own. This moniker not only honors over six decades of the Clark family's personal commitment and superior craftsmanship but also signifies their dedication to serving customers across Arizona to the highest standards.

At Right Way Roofing, Inc., the commitment to excellence is evident in every aspect of their work. You can expect their crews to be professional and meticulous, maintaining safe and efficient job sites with an unparalleled attention to detail. As long-standing members of the Arizona Roofing Contractors Association and certified by several leading roofing manufacturers, they back their services with some of the best warranties available. Their time-tested roofing methods prioritize quality and longevity: they always remove old roofing materials before installing new, a practice that not only helps keep homes cooler and extends roof life but also allows for the identification and repair of any hidden structural damage. Furthermore, Right Way Roofing, Inc. utilizes only the highest quality, most durable materials, taking every precaution to protect your property and ensuring an impeccable cleanup of the work area daily.