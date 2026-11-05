Sweet James Law Offices Partners with FOX 10 Phoenix for the 2026 'Feed the Need' Holiday Food Drive Drive

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Sweet James Joines in the Holiday Spirit Helping to Combat Food Insecurity in Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ — As the holiday season approaches, the fight against food insecurity in the Valley is receiving a massive boost. FOX 10 Phoenix has officially launched its highly anticipated 2026 "Feed the Need" Holiday Drive, a community-wide initiative proudly sponsored by the station to benefit the life-saving mission of St. Vincent de Paul.

This year, the drive is gaining critical momentum thanks to a generous corporate partnership. Sweet James Accident Attorneys has stepped up as a major sponsor, committing a $2,500 donation to the campaign. In a time when inflation and rising grocery costs are squeezing local households, this contribution will have an immediate and tangible impact. According to campaign organizers, the Sweet James law offices donation alone will provide enough food to feed 100 families of four for up to two to three days, ensuring that vulnerable Arizonans have warm meals on their tables during the holidays.

"We are incredibly proud to stand alongside FOX 10 and St. Vincent de Paul this year," a representative for Sweet James shared. "The holidays are a time for community, and ensuring that 100 local families don't have to worry about where their next meal is coming from is the least we can do to give back to the state that has trusted us for so long."

The need in Arizona remains staggering. St. Vincent de Paul operates as a cornerstone of community support, preparing over 7,000 meals daily to feed those facing hunger and homelessness. Beyond the daily hot meals, their dedicated staff and army of volunteers tirelessly prepare and deliver 168,000 food boxes to families and individuals across central and northern Arizona each year.

FOX 10 is proud to sponsor the Feed the Need drive again this year, utilizing its platform to amplify St. Vincent de Paul's mission and rally the Valley behind this vital cause. The station is calling on viewers, local businesses, and community leaders to match the energy of sponsors like Sweet James.

The message of the 2026 drive is simple: You can make a difference, too! Whether it is a monetary donation, a contribution of non-perishable canned goods, or volunteering your time, every effort directly supports families in our own backyard. To make giving even more accessible, donations can now be conveniently made at the register at your local Safeway and Albertsons grocery stores across the Valley.

For more information on how to donate, volunteer, or participate in the FOX 10 Phoenix 2026 Feed the Need Holiday Drive, please visit the FOX 10 Phoenix website or the official St. Vincent de Paul donation portal.

About FOX 10 Phoenix: KSAZ-TV, FOX 10 is a Fox-owned-and-operated television station serving the Phoenix, Arizona market. The station is deeply committed to local news, weather, and community advocacy, proudly sponsoring initiatives like Feed the Need to uplift the Valley.

About St. Vincent de Paul: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is an international non-profit organization dedicated to serving the poor and providing others with the opportunity to serve. The Phoenix diocesan council is the largest SVdP council in the world, providing comprehensive services including dining rooms, food boxes, medical and dental care, and shelter.

About Sweet James: Sweet James Accident Attorneys is a leading personal injury law firm dedicated to securing justice for accident victims. Known for their fierce advocacy in the courtroom, the firm is equally committed to philanthropy and supporting the communities in which they operate.