Looking ahead to 2028: Arizona voters to decide presidential, Senate, and state legislature seats

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The Brief With the 2026 midterms concluding, preparations are turning toward the 2028 election when voters will select a new president, among various other political offices. Arizona voters will also decide on a U.S. Senate seat, all nine congressional seats, all state legislature districts, and three Corporation Commission seats. Democratic Sens. Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego have surfaced as potential presidential prospects, while voters are also expected to weigh in on ballot measures.



The 2026 midterms are wrapping up, but some are already getting ready for the next major election, which is scheduled two years from now.

Here's a look at some of the races that voters will decide on in 2028.

President and Vice President

Donald Trump (White House photo)

President Donald Trump was elected for his current term in 2024. In 2028, voters will select a new president.

Trump cannot run for reelection in 2028 due to term limits: he was elected to his first term as president in 2016.

Dig deeper:

Depending on how the race develops, an Arizonan could become the Democratic presidential candidate in 2028.

Per an article published by the Council on Foreign Relations on Nov. 3, Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego are on a list of Democrats whose names have been mentioned as presidential prospects. No Republicans from Arizona were mentioned as presidential prospects in the article.

Meanwhile, a Nov. 4 article published by the Associated Press stated that Kelly, along with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, have already held what they described as "preliminary conversations" with potential presidential campaign staff members.

Two Arizonans — Republicans Barry Goldwater and John McCain — were once presidential candidates. They ran in the 1964 and 2008, respectively.

Senate

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly

Arizonans will vote for a Senator in 2028. The seat up for election is the one currently held by Mark Kelly. He was elected to a full six-year term in 2022.

House of Representatives

All members of the U.S. House of Representatives serve two-year terms, and all seats are up for election at the same time. This means there will be elections for each of Arizona's nine congressional seats in 2028.

State legislature

Arizona is divided into 30 legislative districts, and voters in each district select one senator and two state representatives.

Members of the State Legislature serve two-year terms, with a term limit of four consecutive terms. When a legislator hits the term limit, they must sit out for at least a full term before running again.

Corporation Commission

The five members of the Arizona Corporation Commission serve staggered four-year terms, according to the Arizona State Constitution.

For the 2026 election, two of the five seats were up for election, and in the 2028 election, the remaining three seats will be up for election.

Ballot measures

According to historical records kept by the Arizona State Library as part of the Arizona Memory Project, there have been ballot initiatives in every election since statehood in 1912. Therefore, there is a good chance that voters will vote on ballot measures in 2028.

By the numbers:

According to the publicity pamphlet for the 2026 election in Arizona, the number each ballot measure receives is regulated by state law:

100 series: Constitutional amendments initiated by the people or referred to the ballot by the State Legislature

200 series: Citizen initiatives to create new laws or amend current laws

300 series: Legislative referral to create new laws or amend current laws

400 series: Local ballot measures